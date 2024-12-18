‘Something else’ – Sky Sports reporter couldn’t believe what he saw from Liverpool ace v Saints

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool appeared to be in cruise control after they went in at half-time with a 2-0 lead against Southampton in the Carabao Cup tonight, but the pendulum swung in the hosts’ favour early in the second half.

The home fans at St Mary’s had little to cheer in the opening 45 minutes but were on their feet to celebrate a superb finish from Cameron Archer just before the hour mark.

Barely had the din form that goal died down than the Saints almost drew level, and it was the former Aston Villa man who nearly scored again as he got a flick of the ball to force a brilliant reaction save from Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher saves Liverpool again

The Liverpool goalkeeper came back into the starting XI tonight, having reverted to the substitutes’ bench following Alisson Becker’s return from injury last week, and he showed just why Arne Slot can trust in him as well as the Reds’ number 1.

Dan Long was providing live match updates for Sky Sports, and when Archer had his effort stopped by the Irishman, he posted (21:18): “That save from Kelleher was something else!”

Thank goodness Liverpool kept Kelleher in the summer!

Kelleher could well have left Liverpool in the summer transfer window as his patience in waiting behind Alisson began to run out, but thankfully he remained at Anfield and ended up having a prolonged run in the team when the Brazilian got injured in October.

The 26-year-old made the most of his spell in the starting XI by putting in a string of outstanding performances, including one at St Mary’s when the Reds played Southampton in the Premier League last month.

The Republic of Ireland international didn’t have a whole lot to do in the first hour tonight, but when his team needed him to thwart Archer, he was on hand to come up with the goods.

If Kelleher is to leave Liverpool in 2025, whoever signs him will be getting one of the best goalkeepers in the English top flight at the moment!