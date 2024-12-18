Darwin Nunez’s eight pet revelation during English test will have Liverpool fans howling

Pictures via Reddit

Darwin Nunez has been critcised by some for not having a full grasp of English yet, despite being in the country for two-and-a-half years.

However, this may no longer be the case if the latest video is anything to go by as he and a young Red have been testing each other on Spanish and English.

On the squad’s annual trip to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Penny and Darwin linked up for a video that is a great watch for all Liverpool fans.

We see how far our No.9 has come, as well as the surprising revelation that he has six dogs and two cats in his household.

For a man known for his penchant for chaos, having such a busy home life with his pregnant wife and son may not surprise many.

Darwin Nunez’s English skills are certainly improving

With some pundits calling for Arne Slot to cut ties with his forward, there’s a chance that these improved language skills could be somewhat in vein.

Given his heated exchange with Maro Silva during our draw with Fulham, it seems though that the former Benfica man is more than experienced enough now to handle himself in the Premier League.

It was always touted as one of the main things that the 25-year-old needed in his arsenal if he was to settle into life on Merseyside.

We all want him to be a roaring success and putting in the work away from the pitch could be vital for his understanding of the game, teammates and coaches to increase.

You can watch Nunez’s English skills via dannybluey on Reddit:

