‘Ultimate professional’ – 11-duel Liverpool warrior hailed for showing ‘his true value’ tonight

Among numerous changes to the Liverpool starting XI for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Southampton, one player was hailed as an ‘ultimate professional’ for the performance that he put in at St Mary’s.

Wataru Endo lined up in an unfamiliar centre-back role on the team sheet, although he stepped into his more customary midfield position whenever the Reds were in possession.

Making just his third start of the season (all in this competition), the 31-year-old showed his experience on a night when several of his teammates were a great deal younger than him.

Endo praised as ‘ultimate professional’

Taking to X at half-time in the match, Bence Bocsak singled out the Japanese midfielder for praise following his exploits on the south coast.

The journalist posted: “Wataru Endo won the most duels (5) and the most tackles (3) for #LFC in that first half. Only misplaced two passes out of 43 attempts. Showing his true value for the Reds. Ultimate professional.”

Endo was an unsung hero for Liverpool tonight

The praise from Bocsak was fully merited, with Endo’s full-time statistics illustrating his importance to Liverpool at St Mary’s.

As per Sofascore, the Reds’ number 3 won a whopping 11 duels out of 13 contested, completed 79 of his 85 passes (93%), made four tackles, two clearances and two interceptions, lost the ball only six times from 101 touches and earned four free kicks for his side.

Theo Squires gave the 31-year-old a 7 out of 10 in his player ratings for the Liverpool Echo, noting how the midfielder ‘covered some distance’ in the defensive third and ‘played an important role’ in Harvey Elliott’s goal with his link-up with Cody Gakpo, as well as how he ‘flung himself into tackles’.

When Trent Alexander-Arnold was substituted at half-time, Endo even had the honour of captaining his club in thereafter, leading the way with a selfless performance. Admittedly he found it a challenge to shackle the gigantic Paul Onuachu in the second half, but he won’t be alone in that regard.

The Japan international mightn’t have featured a whole lot for the Reds this season, but tonight he showed Slot what he can offer to the team when given an opportunity.