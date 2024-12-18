Harvey Elliott cites previous Carabao Cup success as Southampton inspiration

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott is yet to start a game for Liverpool this season and will be hoping that he can make an impact against Southampton.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com ahead of the quarter final, the midfielder said: ‘But for us, the experiences that we experienced last season, we always want them.

‘It’s a massive club and we are kind of expected to win every trophy.

‘As much as we can we are just going to keep pushing for it, keep taking it game by game because we’re in other difficult competitions as well.

‘So, hopefully we can experience that again but who knows. It’s another important game.’

It’s a statement of intent from our No.19 who clearly enjoyed the taste of League Cup success twice already in his career and will want more in this campaign.

Harvey Elliott wants repeat cup success for Liverpool

With Jamie Carragher advising Arne Slot to ignore the cup competitions in this campaign, it’s likely to provide some of the younger members of the squad with minutes that aren’t normally handed to them.

Despite the 21-year-old being one of the most used players in the past two seasons under Jurgen Klopp, this has not been the same story this year.

The England Under-21 international has even said that he’s desperate to enjoy his football again due to the lack of opportunities that have been handed his way since the Dutchman arrived.

We can’t ignore that injury has stunted the progress of the boyhood Red in this campaign and so this can be used as a platform to get back into the first team picture.

