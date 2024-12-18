21-y/o wants to ‘enjoy my football again’ in search of first Liverpool start this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A Carabao Cup tie in the middle of December is always likely to be an occasion when squads are rotated and Liverpool are likely to be utilising some of the lesser played members, against Southampton.

Speaking about the search for his first start of the season, Harvey Elliott has spoken with liverpoolfc.com: ‘I feel like it’s just for me to go out and just enjoy my football again.

‘I don’t want to put pressure on myself because last season and the seasons before when I was playing a fair amount I never did that, so for me to do that now because I’ve been out for a long time would be wrong.

‘I just want to go out, enjoy putting on the kit again, walking out and hopefully putting in a good performance.

‘We are there to win and that’s the priority really: it’s not about me, it’s about the team and however I can help I’m going to do so.

‘The most important thing, as I’ve said, is making sure we try to win.’

It’s a level headed response from a mature player, despite his tender years, something we have become used to during his time at the club.

Harvey Elliott is playing a lot less football than he’s used to

With more than 45 appearances in each of last two seasons for the Reds, our No.19 has only played four times this season and all of which have been off the bench.

Injury has been a major reason for this hold up but it’s fair to assume that even with fitness concerns, Jurgen Klopp would have handed the 21-year-old more game time in this campaign.

The way in which the former Fulham man spoke after the 2-2 draw with his previous club shows how focused he is on attempting to help the club as much as possible.

These latest comments back this up as well but you can assume that if the limited opportunities continue, then unrest will grow from the versatile midfielder.

Arne Slot did confirm that it would take time for the England Under-21 international to get back up to speed and so let’s hope that the match at St. Mary’s can provide a first start and a chance for more consistent game time.

