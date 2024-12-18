Liverpool FC: Upcoming Fixtures, Current Standings, Key Players, and Transfer News

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic clubs in world football, Liverpool continue to impress this season with a strong showing in the Premier League.

With a rich history of success and a squad boasting immense talent, the Reds are firmly in contention for domestic and European glory. Currently sitting top of the domestic table, LFC are looking not only to maintain their lead but also to reinforce their squad and address contract negotiations with key players as the January transfer window approaches.

The next five matches present a critical opportunity for Liverpool to consolidate their position in the league and demonstrate their Premier League credentials. These games are pivotal, especially given the competitive nature of the title race.

Alongside the upcoming fixtures, transfer rumours and player performances remain hot topics of discussion among fans, with Real Madrid showing interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Liverpool scouting Sunderland’s Trey Ogunsunyi to bolster their attacking options.

Let’s take a closer look at the Reds’ upcoming games, as well as their current form and what the future might hold for this iconic club. Punters are keenly interested in the odds assigned to LFC by sites such as tennis odds.

Liverpool’s Upcoming Fixtures

Southampton v Liverpool

Date: December 18, 2024

Venue: St. Mary’s Stadium

Overview: Facing Southampton away from home, Liverpool will aim to secure a passage to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. With the Saints currently managerless after sacking Russell Martin, and having shipped 36 Premier League goals already, this match could be an opportunity for the Reds’ forwards to shine.

Tottenham v Liverpool

Date: December 22, 2024

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Overview: This fixture evokes unhappy memories of a highly controversial defeat for Liverpool in north London last season, when Luis Diaz had a perfectly legitimate goal wrongly disallowed by VAR. The Reds will be seeking a return to winning ways in the Premier League after drawing their previous two top-flight games.

Liverpool v Leicester

Date: December 26, 2024

Venue: Anfield

Overview: As in the title-winning 2019/20 season, Liverpool face a Boxing Day fixture against the Foxes, who are now managed by ex-Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy. Nothing but three points will do for the Reds against a team who currently sit just outside the relegation zone.

West Ham v Liverpool

Date: December 29, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

Overview: Liverpool’s final fixture of 2024 takes them to east London against a West Ham side who’ve blown hot and cold of late. The Reds won 5-1 at home to Julen Lopetegui’s team in the Carbao Cup three months ago, but drew this fixture during a costly April slump last season.

Liverpool v Manchester United

Date: January 5, 2025

Venue: Anfield

Overview: This fixture needs no additional billing, with the northwest’s eternal rivalry renewed on the opening weekend of the new year. Liverpool romped to a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in September and will hope for an equally emphatic success against a team now managed by Ruben Amorim.

Liverpool: Current Standings and Projections

As of 18 December 2024, Liverpool lead the Premier League with 36 points from 15 matches, maintaining a narrow edge over second-placed Chelsea, who sit two points behind having played one game more. The Reds have been largely formidable this season, scoring consistently while maintaining a solid defensive record.

If Liverpool can secure maximum points from their next four top-flight games, they could extend their lead at the top and gain a psychological advantage over their rivals. However, any slip-ups might allow Chelsea or Arsenal to close the gap or even dislodge them at the summit, making these fixtures crucial in determining the outcome of the title race.

Top Performing Liverpool Players and Key Statistics

Mo Salah:

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The right-back has provided four assists so far this term, showcasing his playmaking abilities from the flank. His overlapping runs and precision crosses have been vital in breaking down opposition defences.

Virgil van Dijk: The Dutch stalwart has been a rock at the back, winning 3.1 aerial duels per game in the Premier League and organizing the Reds' backline effectively.

Alisson Becker: The Brazilian has kept six clean sheets this season, solidifying Liverpool's defensive efforts either side of his injury absence, during which Caoimhin Kelleher deputised excellently.

The Brazilian has kept six clean sheets this season, solidifying Liverpool’s defensive efforts either side of his injury absence, during which Caoimhin Kelleher deputised excellently. Ryan Gravenberch: A peripheral figure last term, the midfielder has been rejuvenated under Slot, starting every Premier League and Champions League game and posting a squad-high 2.1 interceptions per match.

Liverpool Transfer Rumours

Liverpool’s rumoured activity in the transfer market has generated significant buzz among supporters, especially with reports linking key players with potential moves to Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: An improved contract offer has been made to the Reds’ vice-captain amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid, who are closely monitoring the situation and could be willing to meet his wage demands.

Trey Ogunsunyi: Liverpool are eyeing the prolific 17-year-old forward, who has scored eight goals in seven matches for Sunderland’s under-21 team. The young talent could add depth to LFC’s attacking options.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: Liverpool are rumoured to be interested in the talented winger as they seek to strengthen their wide attacking options. Napoli are reluctant to sell, but a substantial offer could test their resolve.

Conclusion

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures, current standings and off-field developments make this a critical period for the club.

The performances of key players like Salah, Trent and Van Dijk will be instrumental in navigating these challenges. Additionally, resolving contract negotiations and strategically reinforcing the squad during the transfer window could be the difference between a successful season and falling short.

As the Reds prepare for these crucial matches, fans and analysts alike will eagerly watch to see if Slot’s side can maintain their momentum and march towards another Premier League title. Their journey promises to be as thrilling as it is unpredictable.