Liverpool team news v Southampton: Nunez starts, full debut for Nyoni among 8 changes by Slot

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool put their defence of the Carabao Cup on the line once more tonight as they take on Southampton in the quarter-finals of the competition.

It’s the Reds’ second visit to St Mary’s in just 25 days, having beaten the Saints 3-2 in the Premier League clash last month in a game which wasn’t as one-sided as their positions at the top and bottom of the table would suggest.

LFC’s starting XI for tonight’s match unsurprisingly bears little resemblance to the team which started at this venue in November, with changes aplenty amid a hectic fixture schedule.

Despite the teams facing each other recently, neither of the two bosses from the last meeting will be in the technical areas tonight, with Arne Slot serving a touchline ban and Russell Martin sacked after the south coast outfit were thrashed at home by Tottenham on Sunday.

So then, how do Liverpool line up for this Carabao Cup quarter-final?

Liverpool starting XI v Southampton

There are eight changes in total from the team which started the 2-2 draw against Fulham last weekend.

As confirmed by Slot yesterday, Caoimhin Kelleher returns between the sticks as Alisson Becker is given the night off, with a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

A fully changed midfield sees Alexis Mac Allister return from suspenion, Tyler Morton given a rare start and, as projected, Trey Nyoni make his full senior debut for the Reds after a couple of substitute apperances.

Darwin Nunez returns to the starting XI at centre-forward, with Harvey Elliott getting a welcome start on the right flank and Cody Gakpo keeping his place on the left.

Rio Ngumoha is a standout name among the substitutes, with fellow youngsters Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns and James Norris also on the bench alon with senior stars such as Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas.

You can view the Liverpool team news in full below, via @LFC on X: