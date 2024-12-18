Sky reporter: Liverpool have ‘no intention’ of pursuing rumoured swap deal which’d make no sense

(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

One trusted transfer reporter has given short shrift to recent rumours of an improbable swap deal involving a Liverpool player.

Earlier this month, there were reports from Spain that Real Madrid have been considering an exchange with the Reds which’d see Ryan Gravenberch and Aurelien Tchouameni move to the Bernabeu and Anfield respectively.

However, the chances of that coming to fruition appear to have swiftly been put to bed.

Plettenberg: Gravenberch has no plans to leave Liverpool

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Florian Plettenberg outlined that the Dutchman has no plans to leave Anfield, nor do Liverpool intend to discuss the rumoured swap deal involving him and the Real Madrid midfielder.

The Sky Sports reporter posted: “Ryan Gravenberch is currently not considering leaving Liverpool. The 22y/o is a key performer and a leading player for the team. Currently, there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in winter or summer.

“Been told that LFC also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Aurélien Tchouaméni at this stage.”

Why on earth would Liverpool let Gravenberch leave?

We’re not surprised to see Plettenberg promptly pouring cold water on a rumour which seemed laughable right from the start. Why on earth would Liverpool consider selling one of their best players of the season so far, one who’s actually outperformed Tchouameni across a number of performance metrics?

As per FBref, Gravenberch comes out as superior to his Real Madrid counterpart for shots on target percentage (28.6% to 14.3%), tackles and interceptions made (59 to 48), tackle success (58.3% to 47.4%), successful take-ons (30 to 7), progressive carries (31 to 10) and aerial duel success (88.2% to 70%).

Also, the 22-year-old has proven beyond doubt that he can thrive in Arne Slot’s system, whereas the Frenchman would need to integrate into the Reds’ setup and would have an enormous task on his hands to replicate the impact that the former Ajax youngster has made.

Liverpool’s number 38 has already had a sour experience of a major European club from his unhappy season at Bayern Munich two years ago, so it’d make no sense for him to move away from an environment where he’s excelling into one where he’d have to prove himself all over again.

We can safely assume that Gravenberch won’t be leaving Anfield behind him any time soon, certainly not as part of a swap deal with Real Madrid.