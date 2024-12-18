Southampton hit with seven-man injury list ahead of hosting Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Carabao Cup is traditionally a competition in which rotation occurs and it seems Southampton may be forced to play several of their less experienced players against Liverpool.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘[Interim manager] Rusk will be without captain Jack Stephens and Adam Armstrong as they are suspended.

‘But Aaron Ramsdale recently shared optimism about being able to make his comeback in this match following a fractured finger.

‘The goalkeeper has been on the sidelines with Gavin Bazunu, Ross Stewart, Will Smallbone and Juan Larios.

“No fresh injuries,” Rusk, speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, shared. “I think it’ll be as is normal.

“We have a few players on their way back and that’s an ongoing situation. I’m sure over the next 24 hours we’ll hopefully get some news on the guys who might be close.”

It’s quite an extensive list with as many as seven players possible out for the quarter final meeting and that may be welcome news to many of our fans.

Southampton have been hit with several injury concerns

Arne Slot had to face the media and provide a similar amount of updates in which he did also confirm that Federico Chiesa is likely to be given minutes at St. Mary’s.

The major worry will be news that Diogo Jota isn’t fully fit after his brief goal scoring return against Fulham, yet injury news and our No.20 sadly often go hand-in-hand.

Because of all this, we may well see some unfamiliar faces on both sides of a match that may be seen as somewhat of an inconvenience to both sides involved.

However, with victory securing passage into the semi finals, whoever secures victory will cite squad depth and opportunities as a major positive to take from the meeting.

Let’s hope then that it’s the Reds who run out as winners and go one step closer to another Wembley final.

