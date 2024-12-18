Milos Kerkez to Liverpool in January seems increasingly probable after journalist’s update

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Milos Kerkez in January might have just been given a significant boost by an update coming out of South America.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a potential move for the Bournemouth left-back of late, and the player himself has stated his belief that he can ‘make it at the top level of football’, comments which’d surely intrigue Richard Hughes.

The man who oversaw the Hungarian defender’s arrival in England last year might now be buoyed by recent reports involving his former club.

Bournemouth in formal talks over possible Kerkez successor

According to South American journalist Uriel Iugt on X, Bournemouth have entered formal negotiations for Lanus left-back Julio Soler, with the Argentine outfit ‘already aware’ of an offer from the Cherries.

The reporter added that the ‘idea’ is for the 19-year-old to move to the Premier League ‘in this transfer window’, so Andoni Iraola would be signing the defender immediately rather than for a few months down the line.

Are Bournemouth now resigned to losing Kerkez?

Bournemouth appear to be at an advanced stage in their pursuit of Soler, which may suggest that they’re resigned to losing Kerkez and want to be ahead of the curve when it comes to recruiting the Hungarian’s replacement.

It’s an update which could certainly leave Liverpool feeling that the Cherries are preparing for the 21-year-old’s exit next month and might come as an enormous incentive for Hughes to push hard to sign the defender for a second time.

The Reds already have two senior left-backs in Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas, but the former has faced (unfair) accusations of being on the wane and the latter has been in and out of the starting XI throughout his time at Anfield without ever truly establishing himself.

LFC have pulled off some statement mid-season signings in previous years, such as Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz. Could we soon see Kerkez added to that list if Bournemouth manage to get a deal for Soler over the line to cover their bases?

It mightn’t be quite that black-and-white, but the domino effect is hard to ignore.