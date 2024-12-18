(Video) Darwin Nunez goal doesn’t happen without audacious Trent moment just beforehand

Image via Sky Sports Football

Darwin Nunez netted just his fourth goal of the season to put Liverpool ahead against Southampton tonight, but an audacious piece of skill from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the lead-up also deserves plenty of acclaim.

The Uruguayan came back into the Reds’ starting line-up at St Mary’s and repaid Arne Slot’s faith by showing brilliant composure to dispatch the ball beyond Alex McCarthy in the 24th minute.

The striker did what he had to, and the goal came about just a few seconds after the visitors had to play their way out of potential trouble at the other end of the pitch.

Trent brilliance in lead-up to Nunez goal

As a square pass was played across to Trent, he was being closed down by Cameron Archer and Mateus Fernandes and had no margin for error, as otherwise Southampton were clean through on goal.

However, on the occasion of his 300th start for Liverpool, the captain for tonight deftly turned away from the two Saints players and charged forward before playing a long-range pass towards Nunez from the edge of the centre circle.

With the aid of a deflection, the ball dropped kindly for Nunez to bear down on goal and calmly convert the chance to open the scoring for the visitors.

Exactly what Nunez needed

After some erratic recent performances and an earlier shot which was unceremoniously blasted into the stand, it was most pleasing to see Liverpool’s number 9 find the net when presented with the opportunity midway through the first half.

That’s exactly the level of composure we’d love to see from the 25-year-old more often, and it should do his confidence the world of good.

One man certainly not lacking for self-belief is Trent, judging by the assured manner in which he turned out of trouble and left Archer and Fernandes eating his dust before he played the pass into the Southampton half.

Liverpool’s captain for the night can feel delighted with his own contribution towards Nunez’s goal!

You can watch Liverpool’s first goal against Southampton below, via @SkyFootball on X: