Paul Joyce: Liverpool set to hand 17-year-old full debut against Southampton

A Carabao Cup tie in December feels like the perfect opportunity to hand an impressive young player their debut and that appears to be what Liverpool have planned.

As reported by Paul Joyce for The Times: ‘Trey Nyoni: Liverpool starlet set to make full debut in Carabao Cup.

‘Midfielder, 17, is ready to take next step in his development as Arne Slot looks to youth again for quarter-final against Southampton at St Mary’s.’

Despite his age, the midfielder will certainly be on the radar of most supporters and so it’s no surprise to see him given this opportunity.

Trey Nyoni is already well known by Liverpool supporters

Given his omission from action in the Premier League 2 on Monday, it seemed clear that the 17-year-old would be among the first-team squad for this match on the south coast.

We’ve all seen countless videos from the academy this season and in the year that has passed since arriving from Leicester City that we have a star on our books.

Trey Nyoni is a name on the lips of our supporters and we all hope that a start against Southampton will take his stock even higher within the game.

Given a public search for midfielders in the last few seasons, to be nurturing our own talent in Kirkby who may then be able to make an impact on our first team would be amazing.

It’s likely he won’t be alone in being handed a debut of kinds from Arne Slot on Wednesday evening and let’s hope that this competition can once again show off the best our academy has to offer.

