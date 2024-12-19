Alexis Mac Allister sends classy message to former Liverpool midfielder

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alexis Mac Allister made his return from domestic and European suspension with a start in the Carabao Cup but was happy for more than one reason after the game.

Not only did he get some minutes back in his legs and help secure passage to the semis finals for the Reds, our No.10 was also very happy to be reunited with a familiar face.

After the game, the World Cup winner took to Instagram to share a message that read: ‘Always nice to see you 🪄’ along with an image with Adam Lallana.

The pair played together at Brighton and it’s clear that the 36-year-old left a big impact on our current midfielder, with few needing to be reminded that both have also played for our club.

Adam Lallana and Alexis Mac Allister had a strong bond at Brighton

We can be thankful for our former No.20 that his latest match against us never ended in injury, nor in a dangerous tackle that nearly saw him sent off – like we saw on our last trip to the south coast.

As for the Argentine, after spending part of his two-week break from action in Switzerland this game felt like the perfect occasion to curtail an unplanned hiatus.

With Tottenham on the horizon, minutes were handed to so many players who needed them at St. Mary’s whilst not tiring out the men who get the most game time.

This should ensure that the squad is firing on all cylinders for the close of 2024 and to be able to take us into 2025 with a battle on four fronts for more silverware.

You can view the image of Mac Allister and Lallana via @alemacallister on Instagram:

