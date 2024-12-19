Arne Slot will delighted with latest social media fitness update from injured defender

(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool have managed to hold our place at the top of both leagues and reach the semi finals of the League Cup whilst Arne Slot has had to nurse many injuries within his squad.

Our match with Southampton showcased the best of our large squad but the numbers and quality would be better if it wasn’t for so many injuries.

However, we can now rejoice in the fact that it seems Ibou Konate is nearing a return to action if his latest update is anything to go by.

Taking to his Instagram account, the French defender has shared an image of him in the gym within the AXA Training Centre whilst adorned in his full training gear – hinting at a potential return.

Ibou Konate has been a big miss for Liverpool of late

The last we saw of our No.5 was him in Kirkby but wearing his own clothes and so we can now see that a return is certainly closer.

With his injury coming so frustratingly close to the end of the victory over Real Madrid, it’s a shame to see the defender still be out of action.

We’re still some time off seeing training with the first team squad but the 25-year-old is making steps in the right direction and that’s what we all want to see.

It doesn’t look like the actions of a man who is weeks away from a return and this small insight should surely be seen as a message to fans that a comeback is close.

Fingers crossed it’s a lot closer than we realise!

You can view Konate’s fitness update via his Instagram account:

