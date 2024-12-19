‘Liverpool can…’ – Carragher makes Reds prediction which’ll have fans beaming with excitement

Image via The Overlap US

Jamie Carragher has made a hugely exciting pair of predictions that every Liverpool fan would dearly love to come true.

A 20-match unbeaten run under Arne Slot has propelled the Reds to the top of the Premier League and Champions League standings, as well as the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, thus giving them a genuine chance of winning a trophy in the Dutchman’s first season in charge.

Based on their current positions in those tournaments, the Sky Sports pundit feels that there might even be more than one piece of silverware coming to Merseyside in the next few months.

Carragher backing Liverpool for dream double

On the latest episode of It’s Called Soccer!, Carragher was asked to give his predictions for the top four finishers in the Premier League, picking Liverpool for the title ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City.

When it came to the Champions League, he made a few case for a few contenders before being prompted by Rebecca Lowe to choose one winner. He duly replied: “I think Liverpool can win it. Liverpool right now look like the best. They’ve won every game in the Champions League this season, so I’ll go with Liverpool.”

Liverpool well placed to win major silverware

The Reds’ Premier League title charge has stalled slightly this month – having gone nine points clear after beating Man City at the start of December, a pair of subsequent draws have seen Chelsea whittle the lead down to two, and the Blues could even temporarily go top if they beat Everton on Sunday before we play Tottenham.

The knockout nature of the Champions League can make it harder to predict the outcome, although the new format introduced this season gives teams a clearer picture of their projected route through the various rounds towards the final.

Liverpool have as strong a case for overall success as any other club, though, given that they’re the only side with a 100% record after six matches in the new-look league phase, thus all but assuring them of a straight passage to the last 16 with two games to spare.

Carragher seems quite confident that Slot can replicate his predecessor by winning the Premier League and Champions League, and even go one better than Jurgen Klopp by lifting both in the same season, something the German never managed despite twice coming agonisingly close (2018/19 and 2021/22).

If the dream double comes to pass next May, the citizens of Merseyside can expect quite the public celebration!