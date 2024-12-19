Chiesa’s delightful first touch and merciless nutmeg will have Liverpool fans dreaming

Pictures via EFL

Federico Chiesa has been starved of game time for Liverpool this season and looked delighted to be back on the pitch on Wednesday evening.

Coming off the bench at the start of the second half, the Italian made a positive impact on the game but there was one moment in particular that would have wowed our fans.

Plucking the ball out of the sky with a delightful first touch, the 27-year-old then delicately poked the ball through the legs of the on-rushing Mateus Fernandes.

Our No.14 then maintained possession by feeding the ball to Harvey Elliott and thus completed a brief snippet of his obvious talents.

Federico Chiesa will be hoping to stay fit and make an impact for LFC

With Arne Slot confirming before the match that the former Juventus man would be getting minutes, it was clear that this game had been targeted as the perfect comeback.

The forward showed glimpses of the type of player we thought we’d bought but looks very much like a man who needs more minutes.

Given the high importance of the upcoming matches, it’ll be hard to provide game time for a player trying to get up to speed but once we get there – it’s an exciting proposition.

Nobody can question the temperament of the Italian international, as we saw following Diogo Jota’s equaliser against Fulham, and this will take him a long way to being a key player in our team.

