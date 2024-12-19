‘I would leave…’ – 27y/o may have just given Liverpool a huge incentive to try and sign him

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One player in whom Liverpool are reportedly interested may have just given Richard Hughes a massive incentive to try and sign him in 2025.

Antonee Robinson played a starring role for Fulham in their 2-2 draw at Anfield last weekend, so much so that he had numerous Reds fans pleading with him on Instagram to join Arne Slot’s side (intriguingly, the 27-year-old liked several comments to that effect).

The Merseyside giants have been linked with a few left-backs in recent days, most notably Milos Kerkez and Alphonso Davies, and reports from Spain suggest that the USA international might also be on FSG’s radar.

Robinson open to leaving Fulham

According to Marca, Liverpool are joined by both Manchester clubs in showing an interest in Robinson, and while the Fulham defender isn’t in any great rush to leave Craven Cottage (where he’s contracted to 2028), he’s left the door open for a potential transfer if the circumstances are right.

The American said: “I’m very happy here. The fact that there is interest from other teams is great. Obviously, it all comes down to whether someone wants me enough to pay what Fulham would ask. So, if the club sees it as a good idea, I would leave.”

Robinson shone against Liverpool – could the Reds now sign him?

Whilst it may sound as though Robinson is being diplomatic in pledging his loyalty to Fulham, it also appears that he’s flattered by the transfer interest in him and would be open to joining a club of Liverpool’s stature.

Albeit with the caveat that it was against 10 men for most of the match, the 27-year-old still shone at Anfield last Saturday, winning eight duels and five tackles, recording key passes and setting up both of his team’s goals against the Premier League leaders (Sofascore).

The USA international already has six top-flight assists this season, a clear sign of the quality that he offers in an attacking sense, and he also excels at many of the defensive aspects of his game.

As per FBref, Robinson ranks among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for interceptions per game (1.75), along with the top 6% for clearances per 90 (3.55) and the top 12% for tackles per match (2.75).

The left-back position at Liverpool has come under the microscope of late, with Andy Robertson’s form being questioned by some pundits and Kostas Tsimikas never quite managing to establish himself at Anfield.

With the Fulham defender seemingly inviting prospective suitors to pounce, is there a chance that the Merseysiders bite in 2025?