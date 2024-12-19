‘We have a connection’: Alexander-Arnold on his bond with Liverpool teammate

Pictures via Men in Blazers

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now one of the longest serving players at the club and he’s been speaking about a bond he has with one particular teammate.

Speaking with Men in Blazers, the Scouser said: “I know Mo likes, Mo can receive any ball to be honest, but you know, we have a connection where over the top or he’s a runner you know he likes to get him behind and then be isolated 1 vs 1.

“He knows whichever way I pass the ball he knows what to do and what I mean by the pass.

“But yeah, I think you’ve just got to understand your players and understand what they appreciate and what they don’t, really.”

After eight years together at the club, both men who operate our right wing have a clear understanding and that’s so often been a positive for us.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have a bond on and off the pitch

Given their current contract situations, let’s hope that the duo also share a connection on wanting to extend their stays at Anfield further than this summer.

Our vice captain has been said to have rejected up to three contract offers from the club and so there is real uncertainty about where his future may lie.

We saw once again in an assist to Darwin Nunez against Southampton that our No.66 can be such a deadly weapon against any opposition defence.

With it being our Egyptian King that is more often than not getting on the end of these balls and finding a way to record a goal contribution, the prospect of neither man being here next season is terrifying.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s comments on Salah via Men in Blazers on YouTube:

