Wataru Endo defies gravity by beating 6’7″ Paul Onuachu in the air

Liverpool enjoyed a hard-fought victory over Southampton on Wednesday evening but one moment with Wataru Endo will certainly wow supporters.

Our No.3 has been starved of minutes this season and has seen his role within the club boil down to being a late substitute as we look to see out a game.

However, he was given a starting role in the Carabao Cup clash and certainly made his presence known on the game which is no less than we always expect from him.

Operating in a hybrid central defensive and midfield role, the Japanese international was as combative as usual and this was on show during one duel with Paul Onuachu.

The man who stands at 6 ft. 7 in. is a formidable foe at the best of times but the Japanese international was not scared to compete in a header with the Nigerian.

Not only did the captain of his nation compete, he actually beat the 30-year-old in the air and it’s just yet another reason to love our player.

Wataru Endo never gives less than 100% for Liverpool

The former Stuttgart man’s performance at St. Mary’s saw him labeled ‘the ultimate professional’ and it’s hard to argue against these claims.

The 31-year-old has already voiced his love for our supporters and it was great to see him make what was just a third start of the campaign so far.

With Ryan Gravenberch being such a revelation, it’s been hard for anyone to displace the Dutchman in the heart of our midfield.

Yet this performance from Wataru has illustrated that whenever we need to, he’s ready to be called upon.

