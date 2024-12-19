Southampton performance of Slot’s squad player could prompt increased game time

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Playing in the Carabao Cup in December always feels like an opportunity for squad rotation and that’s exactly what Arne Slot did on Wednesday evening.

One of the biggest winners of this decision was Wataru Endo, who made just his third start of the campaign for the Reds and it’s safe to say that he didn’t disappoint.

Stats record on SofaScore more than back this up, with his rating of 7.6 being the highest of any Liverpool player and with 100% of ground duels won and 93% pass accuracy – it was a combative performance.

Our No.3 even beat 6 ft. 7 in. Paul Onuachu to a header, such was his tireless effort to ensure he made an impact on the match.

Wataru Endo has impressed many Liverpool fans with his cup display

Many have used the statistics available for the captain of his nation as an example of how this performance illustrates that he is ‘the ultimate professional.’

Highlights of his performance have circled online and must provide our head coach with, at most a selection headache and at least hard feeling that more game time hasn’t and can’t be offered.

Such is the performance level of Ryan Gravenberch, it feels near impossible for anyone to be able to displace our No.38.

However, this display at St. Mary’s from the Japanese international has shown that should we ever need to call upon his services – we won’t be let down.

Two legs of a semi final in this same competition, the game against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup and the potential to rotate in our final Champions League group matches all means that there will be more chances for the 31-year-old on the horizon.

Football is a squad game and we certainly have strength in depth when you can bring in a player like the former Stuttgart midfielder and he can have such an impact on our team.

You can watch the footage of Endo courtesy of the EFL (via @LFC_Laith on X):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men