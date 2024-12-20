Slot: Trent needs to ‘put the team first and as a result of that be special’ himself

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot has enough problems on his case than having to keep fielding questions about Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of his teammates.

Speaking before the Tottenham game, the Dutchman was asked about the Scouser’s quotes about his ambition to be remembered as the best right-back of all time and stated: “I definitely like this in a player, I think this is something every player must have if you play at this level.

“If you don’t have this, you probably don’t play at this level. As long as they understand they need the team to be special as an individual, as long as they put the team first and as a result of that be special themselves.

“That is what they all do, including Trent. All the top players have this, they want to be special, they want to be the best.

“If that’s not what you have I think it is so hard to put the effort in to stay fit, to play, to be good every three days.

“You always see them during the game and then you probably feel like, ‘What a life these players have’ – and that is true, they have a great life but they have to put a lot of work in to be able to be at their best every three days.

“That’s not given to everyone, that mentality and that discipline. Therefore, that’s the mentality of a top player and part of that is that you need and want to be the best possible player in your position, or the best player in the world.”

It seems like a man who has no issues at all with his players having lofty desires in their career but the team always comes first.

Arne Slot has no problem with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s career plans

The elephant in the room for all of this is the fact that our No.66 is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and has been extensively linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

The latest reports are suggesting that a lucrative four-year deal has been proposed to the right back and it doesn’t feel like these stories are going away.

It feels like the England international is continuing to push the line of there’s been no noise about these contract renewals he’s signed in the past and this won’t be different.

Time will tell whether the 26-year-old will stick by his boyhood club or be attracted to the money on offer in La Liga.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

