Jamie Carragher accused of Carabao Cup corruption after handing Liverpool semi final advantage

Liverpool are in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup and many supporters will be hoping that retaining the trophy is a real possibility for this season.

We are set to face Tottenham Hotspur and that presents with it a tough proposition for the Reds to navigate but it seems Jamie Carragher could have been doing his best to help us out.

The Scouser was joined by Jamie Redknapp to make the draw live on Sky Sports and with the Reds being one of two remaining balls, he was handed the opportunity to randomly select who would play the first fixture at home.

It’s always an advantage to play the second leg at your home stadium and so some Spurs fans have watched this back and seem to think our former defender was looking at the balls or the monitor in order to spot the number four.

It would be impressive vision from the 46-year-old, who we’ve seen of late having to wear glasses at times, to be able to ensure that Arne Slot’s side were handed an advantage and so this does feel a little far-fetched.

Liverpool playing the second leg at Anfield is an advantage

Due to the fixture pile up that has again been created by these two new games being added to the schedule, it’s going to be tough to play against Ange Postecoglou’s side in any order.

However, given that the Bootle-born pundit has already warned our new head coach to ignore the cup competitions and focus on a Premier League title push, he would have wanted to give his team an advantage.

Nobody will be able to prove that this is anywhere near corruption and it seems unlikely this feat could be achieved, yet maybe the best course of action is for the Champions League style screw-able balls that encase a team within them to be used from now on.

You can watch the supposed corruption by Carragher courtesy of Sky Sports (via @SZYComps on X):

