After Man United and close to Man City; Liverpool’s Carabao Cup semi final nightmare

Liverpool have secured passage to the Carabao Cup semi finals and although this is certainly good news, it presents many issues for the Reds.

We have been drawn against Tottenham Hotspur, with the second leg being played at Anfield, and it has now also been revealed when these matches will be played.

As shared on liverpoolfc.com: ‘The first leg will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the week commencing January 6 and the return clash at Anfield in the week commencing February 3.’

Although we don’t have the exact dates, we now know what matches will precede and follow each fixture as we compete for a place in the final.

Liverpool are set for a packed fixture schedule in 2025

The first leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be sandwiched between us hosting Manchester United and the FA Cup third round tie against Accrington Stanley at Anfield.

Then the return leg follows a trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League, before Arne Slot’s side will then face the prospect of a fourth round FA Cup game should we get there.

If not our league matches with Wolves and Manchester City are currently the next on the current fixture list, though a rearranged game with Everton could be thrown in here too.

Whatever happens, we’re in for a busy first couple of months of the new year and this will present with it many complications.

With Jamie Carragher asking our head coach to ignore the cup competitions and focus on a pursuit of the title, it will be interesting to see how much rotation takes place in these domestic tournaments.

The ultimate question may be around all of this though, why does the League Cup need two legs in its semi finals?

