Naby Keita shares what he really think about Arne Slot this season

Liverpool have had a great start to the season under our new head coach and Naby Keita has shared his thoughts on the man who replaced his manager at the club.

Speaking on Bleacher Report about Arne Slot, the 29-year-old said: “I think he’s a good manager because he started well, but we will wait until the end of the season and we will see.”

After also stating that the current side isn’t as good as the 2019/20 team that he represented, it’s clear that the former No.8 has a high bar on what he expects from the current crop before giving his judgement.

Arne Slot has gained many plaudits during his time at Liverpool

It’s no surprise that the Guinean would also want to ensure that he doesn’t have his words misconstrued as any type of criticism against Jurgen Klopp as well.

As for the Dutchman who is currently at the helm, with the Reds current sat top of the Premier League, top of the Champions League, booking a place in the Carabao Cup semi finals and also looking ahead to beginning our FA Cup campaign – it’s hard to criticise.

We’re in the midst of a run of games that have tested the squad and it likely won’t be until after January that we start to have some respite from these games.

As the 46-year-old said himself though, there’s plenty of good options within the squad that are available, coming back to full fitness or in the academy and ready to step up – so there’s a lot of positives to take.

Let’s hope we can continue this mood and march on towards silverware.

