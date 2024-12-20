Naby Keita declares ‘best of all time’ in comparison to current Liverpool team

Pictures via Bleacher Report

Liverpool have had many good squads over the years but Naby Keita has made a bold statement about one specific team.

The 29-year-old was asked by Bleacher Report whether he thinks the current team are as good as the 2019/20 squad and he said: “Oh my friend, I know they are a good team, they have a lot of young players there. But for me we are the best of all time!”

You have to love the confidence from the Guinean who clearly has fond memories of his team with the club and that season in particular.

It’s easy to forget that the Reds accumulated 99 points in the most dominant performance ever seen in a single Premier League campaign.

With many members of this squad still within our dressing room today, they must realise that this is possible once again with their new teammates.

Naby Keita was part of one of the greatest ever Liverpool teams

With our former midfielder now on loan with Ferencvaros, it seems he is trying to restart his career and attempt to reach the heights he experienced at Anfield.

After returning to the city recently, it seems clear that the man who cost the club £53 million still has an affinity with the club today.

The Werder Bremen player has struggled for form since his departure from Merseyside in 2023 and that’s a sad sight after the obvious quality he possesses.

Injuries have always held the midfielder back and it seems that Jurgen Klopp was able to get the most out of a man who clearly struggles with the rigours of top level football.

You can watch Keita’s comments on Liverpool via @brfootball on X:

"The best of all time" Naby Keïta says the current Liverpool team are good, but not as good as his 2019/20 side 😏 (w/ @milesxaddy) pic.twitter.com/Yjxl83Fg6E — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 19, 2024

