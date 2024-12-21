Alisson Becker says one Liverpool star has really impressed him over the last nine weeks

(Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Liverpool owe Caoimhin Kelleher a considerable debt for his performances in goal during Alisson Becker’s injury-enforced absence.

Yes, there’s a conversation to be had about the quality of the backline – the Republic of Ireland international most certainly had a big helping hand from Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Nonetheless, it can’t be ignored that the 26-year-old was otherwise unflappable for the vast majority of that period.

He certainly shouldn’t be remembered purely for one error leading to a goal in Newcastle’s late equaliser at St James’ Park at the start of the month.

Where would Liverpool be without Caoimhin Kelleher?

Alisson was quick to credit his understudy for stepping up during his time spent in the treatment room after suffering a hamstring injury in our 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

“You have to be lucky with the injuries as well. All the teams that struggle at some points you can see that will be related to missing key players,” the Brazilian international was quoted by the club’s official website.

“It’s important that when those players are missing, the ones who come in and play can do as well as the others were doing.

“I stayed away for eight [or] nine weeks – six [or] seven games in the Premier League. Caoimhin [Kelleher] came in and did really well for the team, helping a lot with the games, with saves [and] with everything, showing how good he is and showing how important it is to have players with quality in the squad, not only the first XI who are starting the game, but everybody.”

The former Roma shotstopper has since been reinstated between the sticks, with the Reds winning away at Girona and suffering a 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League.

During Kelleher’s 11-game stint in goal – over a period spanning 9 weeks – the Cork-born star recorded five clean sheets and nine wins.

Not bad going for a goalkeeper playing second fiddle to the man one might reasonably judge to be the leading ‘keeper in world football.

Kelleher is destined for Liverpool exit

At 26 years of age, we absolutely wouldn’t begrudge Kelleher for taking a long hard look at his career and opting for self-interest at the end of the campaign.

The former Ringmahon Rangers star is more than good enough to be a No.1 at most Premier League clubs – it’s just a shame that he’s currently competing for minutes with Alisson Becker.

We have to agree with the rising sentiment that his time at Anfield must come to an end in the near future for the benefit of his playing time in the sport.

It would be a shame to lose a player of his calibre, but it looks like the club have already prepared for that eventuality with the incoming addition of Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer of 2025.