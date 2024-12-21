Jamie Carragher tells Richard Hughes his January transfer priority; it’s not a midfielder

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to go out and sign a new left-back in the January transfer window.

This follows some criticism aimed at the Reds’ starting option, Andy Robertson, in recent weeks, with the Scot having been sent off in his last appearance for the club.

The Stick To Football host critically did not urge the Merseysiders to replace the former Hull City star, but rather secure a signing who could provide ‘a bit of help in that position’.

“Left-back is definitely an area that Liverpool should be looking to strengthen in January,” the former centre-half told Sky Sports.

“Andy Robertson needs help. He’s a Liverpool legend, he’s won the lot, but certainly with the amount of games he’s played, playing in a Jurgen Klopp team, constantly running up and down that wing for five or six years. He needs a bit of help in that position.

“So I definitely think that is the one area Liverpool should be looking to address in Janaury.”

The 30-year-old should return to the fold in Liverpool’s upcoming trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday after having served his one-game suspension by sitting out a 2-1 win over Southampton in the cup.

Who should Liverpool sign in January?

Much has been made of Richard Hughes’ prior relationship with Bournemouth before his summer switch, to replace outgoing sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, and young fullback Milos Kerkez.

The Liverpool-linked Hungarian international has impressed since his move to the south coast, and at 21 years of age would very much represent the future at Anfield were he to follow the Cherries’ former technical director to L4.

“Obviously, Richard Hughes must know that player really well and really likes him,” Carragher went on to add.

“I’m sure he’ll know his contract situation, seeing as how he probably did the contract for him.”

Given that Kostas Tsimikas is set to turn 29 at the end of the 2024/25 campaign (whilst Robertson will turn 31 in March), we do need to keep the future at least partly in mind.

On a separate but related note, being potentially forced to sign two long-term new fullbacks in the summer – should Trent Alexander-Arnold opt to not extend his contract – is a far from ideal situation.

Better to get ahead of the traffic and ease what has been one of our major problem positions this term.