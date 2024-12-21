Liverpool told they’ve made signing of the decade; backed to ‘do great things’ at Anfield

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been told they’ve made the ‘appointment of the decade’ following the decision to replace Jurgen Klopp with ex-Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman, handed over the reins in a management role rebranded as a ‘head coach’ position, took over a Reds outfit with more than solid foundations.

Regardless, to say that the 46-year-old has seriously exceeded expectations in the 2024/25 season would still be selling his efforts short.

Who could have possibly predicted that Slot would have led Liverpool to top of the Premier League table and the new Champions League format by mid-December?

There’s the possibility, too, of some early silverware to kick off his opening year in charge, with the Carabao Cup final in sight should they overcome Tottenham over two legs in the new year.

Arne Slot is doing an incredible job with Liverpool

Jon McClure has been left seriously impressed with what he’s seen from the ex-AZ Alkmaar coach in less than seven months in his new role.

“They have made the appointment of the decade in Slot. He has kept what was good about the Jurgen Klopp era – the high press and all that – but they just seem a little bit more street smart,” the Reverend & the Makers singer told BBC Sport in Sutton’s Predictions.

“I have to say I love his interview style too because he is very honest. I think he is wonderful and think he is going to do great things at Liverpool.”

We’ve played 24 games, securing 20 wins, three draws and one sole defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield back in September – a frustrating early blip, as we can all surely agree upon.

Given the calibre of manager we lost in Jurgen Klopp – the man dubbed the modern incarnation of legendary former boss Bill Shankly – Arne Slot’s record is, quite frankly, astonishing.

It’d be a huge shame for this season to end without silverware, of course, and there will be plenty quick to lament a failure to capitalise on our early momentum.

But likewise, it would be foolish for us to not consider how well the Dutchman has balanced the pressure of filling our former German tactician’s shoes with the need to evolve this already stellar Liverpool side.

How can we rate Slot’s season so far?

An A (though we’re oh so tempted to hand Slot an A+) score, as provided by Jamie Carragher when reflecting on the season so far, feels on the money.

The big question now, of course, is whether our head coach can effectively combat the long-term impact of increased mileage we’ll suffer as a result of going deep into the Carabao Cup.

We’re in a great position to contest the Premier League title and Champions League going into the second half of the season.

Though we’re expecting many a twist and turn yet in the campaign, it would feel a huge shame not to capitalise on this superb opportunity.