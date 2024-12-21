Martin Zubimendi hints at Liverpool transfer u-turn in very honest new comments

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Martin Zubimendi has potentially breathed fresh life into Liverpool’s transfer interest.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is on the record as having rejected the opportunity to switch to the Merseysiders this summer, with the lure of Anfield resisted in favour of picturesque San Sebastian.

A bitter pill for Richard Hughes and Co. to swallow given the amount of time this particular transfer saga had waged on for – not to mention our then serious need for a new No.6.

Ryan Gravenberch, however, has since seized the opportunity with both hands, leaving Arne Slot in quite the pickle when it comes to the prospect of resting the 2023 summer signing.

Martin Zubimendi hints he’d still be open to Liverpool move

Good things come to those who wait, or so the saying goes. There seemed to be an undercurrent of that sentiment on display in Zubimendi’s latest comments to the press about his decision to stay put in Spain this summer.

The Euros winner certainly appeared to allude to Liverpool’s previously held interest with his mention of ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunities’.

“I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned,” the Spanish international told El Diario Vasco.

“I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me. But I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.

“I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.”

An admission that he still believes a Liverpool move is possible in future?

Equally, of course, there were clear efforts made to assuage any fears held by the fanbase with a statement of his ongoing commitment to the cause at La Real.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project,” Zubimendi went on to add.

“I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision.

“There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me. And that was staying.”

Will Zubimendi actually leave Sociedad?

The ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic suggested this is certainly a possibility.

Writing for the publication, the journalist claimed Zubimendi is increasingly ‘coming to terms’ with the idea of parting ways with Sociedad in the summer.

“Multiple well-placed sources believe Martin Zubimendi is now coming to terms with the idea of leaving Real Sociedad – and anticipate that happening next summer,” he noted.

“Some around the situation are less sure; they think in the end, Zubimendi will change his mind and ultimately opt to stay, as we have seen before.

“But most recent conversations suggest things are different on this occasion, and that with time for him and Real Sociedad to prepare, rather than rush a decision, he will depart.”

We’ll believe it when we see it, as far as we’re concerned here at Empire of the Kop.

But wow, could you even begin to imagine the quality of depth in our midfield if the No.4 did decide to agree a switch to L4 in 2025?

That’s assuming, of course, that we maintain our current level of reported interest.