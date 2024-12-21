Huge Mo Salah u-turn breaks amid Liverpool contract talks – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mo Salah is understood to have committed himself wholeheartedly to life in Liverpool.

The Egyptian international, to be clear, has not yet agreed an extension on his current terms – currently due to expire in the summer of 2025, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

That said, talks with the club are understood to be moving forward in a positive manner.

As many might have reasonably expected, of course, that won’t have stopped some of Europe’s top outfits from putting the feelers out on how the trio may be feeling about the prospect of a new challenge.

Mo Salah u-turns on Liverpool exit

PSG are one such side who evidently tested the waters, if one report from Egyptian outlet Yallakora (via 90 Min) is to be believed.

However, the 31-year-old, according to the same report, has u-turned after allegedly agreeing to a free transfer move to the French champions in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether talks are now going quite as smoothly as former Premier League star Sergio Aguero suggested.

“I’ve read a little about this over the past few hours. As I understand, Salah’s renewed [his] contract with Liverpool for two more seasons,” the Argentine said.

“I think this should clear all doubts about his future. He remains a key player and a fresh contract is the best news Liverpool could receive.”

What do the stats say about Salah’s 2024/25 season?

It won’t come as a huge surprise that Salah ranks at the top (or close to) in all the metrics (courtesy of FBref) that matter for the right-sided winger.

→ Non-penalty xG: 98th percentile (0.51 per 90)

→ xAG: 99th percentile (0.45 per 90)

→ Shot-creating actions: 79th percentile (4.78 per 90)

→ Touches in the opposing penalty box: 99th percentile (8.97 per 90)

To top it all off, the Egyptian King leads the chart for goal contributions in the Premier League, despite Liverpool having played a game fewer following the postponement of the Merseyside derby.