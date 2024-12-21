‘Struggled badly’ – Paul Merson warns Slot about Liverpool liability who’s ‘easily getting found out’

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports & Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Paul Merson has raised alarm bells over Andy Robertson’s performances in the 2024/25 campaign.

The Scotland international’s recent outings have certainly been somewhat turbulent, most recently culminating in a red card being shown in the first 17 minutes of action against Fulham last Saturday.

A one-game suspension has since been served – during the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup – allowing the 30-year-old to take part in Liverpool’s upcoming trip to North London on Sunday.

Andy Robertson is a concern for Liverpool

Should Robertson be re-inserted to the starting-XI? Or should one of Joe Gomez or Kostas Tsimikas be favoured on the left flank?

Merson’s view on the situation, painting the Liverpool legend as a potential liability, would suggest he currently resides in the latter camp.

“I’m a big fan of Andy Robertson but he has struggled badly this season,” the Englishman wrote in his column with Sportskeeda.

“There have been quite a few mistakes from him and he’s easily getting found out by opponents.”

We currently sit on top of the tree heading into Christmas, though a failure to secure maximum points against Ange Postecoglou’s men on Sunday would open the door to Chelsea leapfrogging us ahead of Boxing Day.

With that in mi nd, we can’t really afford any silly early errors, particularly in a game with as much potential to be downright frantic as tends to be Spurs’ go-to setting in recent times.

Liverpool should rest Robertson further

With the above in mind, it might seem a little nonsensical to throw Robertson back into a potentially chaotic game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

That’s not to say we’re suggesting we don’t believe the Scotland skipper is capable of rising above the chaos. However, given the questions and murmurs rising around his form and long-term future at Anfield, we don’t think his confidence levels would be best served by risking another blip in the English capital.

Far better, we think, to rely on the security blanket that is Joe Gomez, before slotting Andy Robertson back into the backline against Leicester in the midweek league fixture.

That’s just our view anyway. We’ll fully support whatever XI Arne Slot opts for on the day.