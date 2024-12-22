‘If they think they don’t have to run…’: Arne Slot sends strong message to Liverpool players

Pictures via BeanymanSports

Liverpool are top of the league and have just been incredible in our victory over Tottenham but Arne Slot is still looking for more from his players.

It’s a scoreline that we don’t see too often and when you score six it’s normally a good day but the opposite can be said whenever three are conceded.

Therefore, as our head coach faced the media following the match, his complaints were understandable.

The 46-year-old said: “I was quite happy with the fact that we scored to 3-1, then 4-1, 5-1 – incredible display.

“But then you also saw that no matter how much quality players have, if they think they don’t have to run anymore and then in this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create.

“And that’s what they did and they scored two goals and I was happy that [Liverpool’s] sixth one went in to be fair.”

It may seem harsh to say this about his players but it should ensure that the highest standards are maintained within the club.

Arne Slot has set some very high standards at Liverpool

It was clear from the reactions of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker that they didn’t enjoy seeing the ball hitting the back of their net.

Mo Salah faced the cameras after the game and also asked for more defensively from his teammates, as the whole club must surely realise that there’s a real chance of ultimate success in this campaign.

Rather than dwelling on breaking scoring records, we all just need to focus on getting points on the board and lifting silverware in May.

If we can take anything from the narrow shortcomings that have come in the past 10 years, it’s that we surely know that our eyes can’t be taken off the prize.

Luis Diaz’s goal secured our victory but it seems that his boss would have still been reeling from what happened in the quickfire double we conceded at the other end.

Now we can be sure that the players will be fully focussed on trying to beat Leicester City on Boxing Day and maintain our buffer at the summit.

You can view Slot’s comments (from 1:00) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men