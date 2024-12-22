‘I’m not convinced’: Lineker, Moyes and Shearer in agreement on Liverpool’s Premier League title chances

Pictures via The Rest Is Football

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the season but a postponed derby and two draws have seen our lead slowly decrease, possibly then impacting our chances of title glory.

Speaking on the Rest is Football, Alan Shearer stated: “I don’t think Liverpool are going away, I’m not convinced that Chelsea will be where they are at this moment at the end of the season I may be wrong, probably am.”

To which host Gary Lineker responded: “If you had to pick now, you’d go Liverpool?”

The Geordie, Match of the Day host and fellow guest David Moyes then all stated that they were backing the Reds to go all the way this season.

This is certainly a boost to hear that there’s such widespread belief in our chances to achieve a feat that few predicted would be possible.

Liverpool are in a strong position at this early stage of the season

Any supporter would have jumped at the chance to be in the position we are at this stage of the campaign but we will also be aware there’s a long way to go.

Manchester City have fallen off, Arsenal are resurgent and Chelsea are quietly going about their business, meaning this is by no stretch of the imagination a forgone conclusion.

Jamie Carragher has advised that we dip into the transfer market in January to bolster our chances and that may well be a possibility.

With contract talks lingering around some of our biggest players too, including the latest update on Mo Salah, we are in a strange position off the field.

If everything aligns though, there’s no reason why the Reds can’t run out as the ultimate winners in a unprecedented maiden campaign for Arne Slot.

