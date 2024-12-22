Salah creates new PL record as Liverpool put three past Spurs in 45 minutes

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool knew that they had a place at the top of the league secured for Christmas regardless of the result against Tottenham but didn’t play like a team that did.

It was an electrifying first 45 minutes as the Reds put three goals past Spurs and all had meaning behind them.

First was Luis Diaz who got redemption for last season’s VAR travesty that robbed him of a goal and this time it came as a header from a brilliant Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Our vice captain has now had a hand in five goals across his last seven Premier League starts against Tottenham (one goal, four assists).

Next came Alexis Mac Allister’s goal as he was quickest to react to a loose ball in the box after Dominik Szoboszlai distracted two opponents by battling for a header.

It was the Argentine’s first goal in the league since Jurgen Klopp’s final match and was no more than we deserved.

James Maddison pulled one back but right before the break we extended our lead again as Mo Salah linked up superbly with his Hungarian midfielder, as our No.8 put the ball between Fraser Forster’s legs for a third.

The Egyptian king’s assist means that he is now the first player to ever record 10+ goals and assists in the Premier League before Christmas day.

It was a breathtaking first 45 minutes from Liverpool

You can see then why so many pundits are backing Arne Slot’s side to go on and clinch the title and it was a first half that showed the very best of his team.

As the half time whistle blew, the only blemish was a goal conceded but other than that, it was a very impressive display in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

You can watch all three Liverpool goals via @SkySportsPL on X:

Come for the superb Luis Díaz header, stay for that Trent Alexander-Arnold cross 💥 A brilliant goal from Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/22IjQhI8kN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

Alexis Mac Allister doubles Liverpool's lead! 👊🔥 pic.twitter.com/ahZgfrGOSs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

Liverpool answers right back! 😮 Dominik Szoboszlai makes it THREE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B97uLfifRg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

