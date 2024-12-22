Team news: Diaz through the middle and no place for Jones or Jota as Liverpool face Spurs

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham are locking horns and Arne Slot has selected his team that he hopes can win at a stadium that provided huge controversy on our last visit.

As reported by @LFC on X, the team to take on Spurs are: ‘Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Diaz, Gakpo.

‘Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Quansah, Nyoni.’

The surprises may be the roles of the three main players from the last time we played Ange Postecoglou’s side away.

Let’s hope that Luis Diaz can see a goal scored that isn’t unfairly taken away from him and that both Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones avoid a red card on this visit.

Last year was such a travesty of officiating that we’re all hoping the referee doesn’t take centre stage once again.

This time, the Colombian has a central attacking role and the two men who saw red last time are on the bench making a repeat of their exits less likely.

Liverpool are looking for Tottenham justice after last season

Regardless of whatever team we would have seen put out on display in London, the mission was always the same – get three points.

After building up a big lead at the top of the table, two draws and a postponed derby has seen this be chipped away at by our title rivals, however many pundits are still backing the Reds to claim ultimate glory.

The best way to prove them right is by recording a victory and thus ensuring we’re top of the tree at Christmas.

The eleven men from the start and the talent on the bench suggests we have no reason to believe this can’t be possible for the Reds.

You can view the confirmation of the Liverpool team via @LFC on X:

The Reds to take on Spurs 👊🔴 #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men