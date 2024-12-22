Diaz puts the cherry on top as Liverpool hit Spurs for six in festive treat

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool fans were fully aware that we’d seen our lead chipped away at before the start of this weekend but we’ve managed to re-establish our dominance with a brilliant performance.

It was a near perfect performance, that being apart from the three goals that we did concede in a bizarre 6-3 victory in London.

A first half of Mo Salah record breaking was followed up by Billy Liddell’s scoring record being beaten by the Egyptian King at the start of the second but the action was far from over.

From 5-1 to 5-3 rather quickly, the Reds still looked in control but the next goal could be massive.

Luis Diaz was the one who scored it though and he ensured more revenge for the travesty that came in this fixture last season.

Luis Diaz inflicted revenge on Tottenham

It was no surprise to see it all came from another brilliant team move and when the ball found its way to our No.11, he provided another assist to his Colombian teammate.

Our No.7 completed his brace and will be very happy to have ended what was a 10-game goalless run in the Premier League.

The Reds secured our place as top of the tree for Christmas and with a game in hand on everyone else in the title race, we have been brilliant so far.

This feels like a milestone passed, now for ensuring we begin 2025 at the summit, before readjusting our aims once again.

For now, we can all tuck into our roast potatoes in the knowledge that Arne Slot’s side are going to take some stopping this season.

You can watch Diaz’s goal via @SkySportsPL on X:

It's six for Liverpool! 😲 This game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/SNmOUAWqCN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 22, 2024

