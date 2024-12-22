Mo Salah topples Billy Liddell’s Liverpool record with quick fire double at Spurs

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool were fantastic in the first 45 minutes against Tottenham and came out for the second period like a team who wanted more, especially Mo Salah.

Coming into the game he was one goal behind the legendary Billy Liddell who ended his Anfield career with more appearances than anyone in our history and was the second-highest scorer.

Before kick-off on Sunday afternoon, the Scot was our fourth top in history but enter our Egyptian King,

On the 373rd appearance from our No.11, he watched as Andy Robertson began a break with a brilliant tackle and then the red arrows attacked together.

As Cody Gakpo angled a cross, Domink Szoboszlai couldn’t convert but his goal scoring teammate was on hand to equal the record of a former No.11.

A matter of minutes later, the Hungarian once again linked up with his mate and it was a lovely pass that allowed the 32-year-old to break a scoring tally that was in place from March 1960 and achieved in 161 more matches than he needed to beat it.

Liddell’s Anfield legacy being surpassed is a massive moment for Salah

After becoming the first player in Premier League history to record 10 or more goals and the same fear for assists, all before Christmas, it was certainly a day to remember for the former Roma man.

If he wants to continue to try and beat the records set by our flying Scotsman, the only position he never represented the Reds in was in as a goalkeeper – so there’s another one for Mo to try and break!

For now, it’s Gordon Hodgson’s scoring record in sight!

You can view confirmation of Salah’s place in Liverpool history via @LFC on X:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men