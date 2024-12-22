Eight players out and two return for Tottenham ahead of hosting Liverpool

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Tottenham are set to lock horns in the Premier League and, as always, both coaches faced the media before the match.

Ange Postecoglou provided a squad update (via liverpoolfc.com) and it can certainly be seen as positive from our point of view.

The full report stated: ‘Tottenham, meanwhile, are waiting on the availability of Timo Werner following an illness that meant the forward missed Thursday’s Carabao Cup win over Manchester United.

‘Destiny Udogie is expected to return to the matchday squad having also been absent for that contest, in which Spurs prevailed 4-3.

‘Ange Postecoglou said on Friday: “Timo was unwell yesterday, so we’ve got 48 hours before the game, hopefully he’ll recover, and the plan is that Destiny should be OK.”

‘Spurs are set to be without eight players for certain, with Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison remaining sidelined for the hosts.

‘Rodrigo Bentancur also continues to serve a suspension and will miss the fixture in north London.’

Seeing eight players ruled out is something that many of our fans may enjoy seeing, whilst the two returning will certainly boost their squad but may not be at 100% themselves.

Ange Postecoglou has some squad decisions to make against Liverpool

Arne Slot too was tasked with providing his own fitness news and confirmation that we’re still some time off seeing Ibou Konate and Conor Bradley was certainly a big blow.

We will all hope that our head coach has a plan to defeat the Londoners in their own back yard and anything that can aid our chances can only be seen as a positive.

With some Spurs fans being left with a bitter taste in their mouth after Jamie Carragher’s Carabao Cup draw antics led many to suggest corruption, they will be up for this game.

We’ve seen them dismantle Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (although everyone is doing that these days) and we’ll be in for a tough match.

Let’s just hope that the Reds can run out as victors and hold our place at the top of the Premier League.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men