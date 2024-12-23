Neville: Slot is ‘one of the best that we’ve seen’ in the Premier League era

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Arne Slot may not have been in the league for long but Gary Neville is already awarding him with some huge praise for the work he’s currently doing.

Speaking on ‘The Gary Neville Podcast’, the Sky Sports pundit said: “Arne Slot, to do what he’s done having taken over from Jurgen Klopp who was an idol at Liverpool.

“Without a great deal of work in the transfer market, maybe that’s been a positive but you know, they did not get in the players that they wanted.

“I think it’s a fantastic introduction and one of the best that we’ve seen from any manager into the Premier League, right at the very top of the league.”

It’s certainly something that the Dutchman will enjoy hear but he would also be the first to say that nothing has been achieved yet.

Arne Slot has taken the Premier League in his stride

An example of the high standards that the Dutchman has set is that even after such an impressive start, he faced the media and voiced his discontent at the lack of concentration from his players.

Many would have watched Luis Diaz put the sixth goal into Fraser Forster’s net and been impressed with a good day’s work but our new head coach is always striving for perfection.

That’s what got us top of the Premier League (with a game in hand) for Christmas, the only team with a 100% record in the Champions League and passage into the Carabao Cup semi finals.

However, nothing is won yet and that’s why these high standards need to be continued for the rest of the campaign.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Slot (from 3:09) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

