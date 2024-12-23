Arteta delivers crushing Saka ‘torn hamstring’ injury news that boosts Liverpool title chances

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are in a position we didn’t expect when the season began but after a big win over Tottenham, we may have received more positive news from North London.

As reported by Gary Jacob for The Times: ‘Bukayo Saka has torn his right hamstring and will be sidelined for “many weeks”, according to the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

‘Arteta said he could not put an exact timescale on the forward’s return as he is still being assessed. Saka was in pain and used crutches after he left Selhurst Park on Saturday night, having signalled that he wanted to be substituted in the 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

“It’s a huge one [blow],” Arteta said. “It is not looking good. He will be out for many weeks. I can’t be too specific because I don’t know. He was gutted, you can tell that he’s not been injured because he was really, really emotional. He was really down and we need to lift him up.

“He will be fine, he’s going to need a few days. He’s not a player that is used to not playing football, he’s not a player that is used to being injured for long periods of time.”

You never want to see a player injured, nor do we want our opponents to have that as an excuse for our success but this is certainly a boost to our chances of ultimate glory.

Bukayo Saka is a huge player for Arsenal

Given the fake injury news that was spread about the England international ahead of our meeting in October, the irony of a serious one now being experienced won’t be lost on many.

With the Spanish manager already using a supposed ‘injury nightmare’ as the reason for our lead of the Gunners at present, he will have another excuse ready to go.

We can’t ignore that the only place we’ve not won away from home in the league this season has been The Emirates though and so with their chances of success now being hamstrung, we have a stronger chance.

Let’s hope that proves to be true and that we can hold our place as the best team in England and in Europe.

