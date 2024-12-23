Not Salah or Diaz; Liverpool’s ‘100%’ play maker was vital against Spurs and his highlights prove it

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

On a day when you score six goals, you know that the team has played well in attack and that was certainly true of Liverpool’s trip to London.

We ran out 6-3 victors over Tottenham and plenty of praise was afforded to both Mo Salah and Luis Diaz who scored two goals each (with our Egyptian King also getting two assists), yet there were other stars of the show.

With a goal and an assist himself, as well as a SofaScore rating of 8.2 after winning 100% of his aerial duels, Dominik Szoboszlai more than deserves a mention for his role in our victory.

The Hungarian seemingly covered every blade of grass on the field as he tirelessly caused headaches for Ange Postecoglou all over the pitch.

He forged a brilliant partnership with our No.11 and it was the former RB Leipzig midfielder that provided the pass for his easy finish to beat Billy Liddell’s scoring record.

Dominik Szoboszlai had a great afternoon for Liverpool

Speaking after the match, the 24-year-old discussed the pleasure of playing alongside the former Roma winger but if the midfielder keeps pulling off performances like this then the same comments will be made about him.

With Curtis Jones having several big performances and both Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch being consistent presences in our midfield, there’s real competition for places.

Therefore, the captain of his nation needed a performance like he did at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and now it’s all about ensuring he can keep this level up in the coming weeks.

There’s no reason why that can’t happen, especially after watching this last display.

You can watch Szoboszlai’s highlights via @Lowball29990 on X:

