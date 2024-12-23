Carragher on Slot’s ‘hilarious’ press conference mind games with Postecoglou that were ‘too obvious’

Pictures via Sky Sports

Liverpool made easy work of defeating Tottenham and Jamie Carragher has credited that actions of Arne Slot before the match, in ensuring we would secure victory.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scouser said: “That press conference from Slot on Friday was hilarious.

“I mean, people thought he was defending Postecoglou, I don’t believe that for one minute…

“I actually thought he went too far, it was too obvious, he was desperate for Tottenham to play exactly the same way as they played against Manchester United and they did – and Liverpool could have scored 10.

“So, what he said in that press conference, honestly everyone I spoke to, Liverpool supporters, it was was obvious what he was trying to get at.”

It was painted as our head coach crediting his opponent but it seems that the Bootle-born pundit has seemingly seen through his tactics.

Arne Slot was full of praise for Postecoglou before the game

After the victory, the Dutchman again faced the media and sent a message to his players that they learned a lesson from switching off as we conceded three goals.

So it seems that the 46-year-old is more than happy to use these meetings with the press to send a message to his players, or seemingly opposition managers too.

On a day when scoring records were broken and the Reds enlarged the lead at the top of the table, let’s hope we can similarly dismantle the London opponents in our upcoming Carabao Cup semi finals.

Although all focus will rightfully be on trying to win the more appealing prize of the Premier League, there’s no reason why we can’t launch an attack on more trophies too.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Slot (from 13:43) courtesy of Sky Sports (via PAPOVICH on YouTube):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men