Mo Salah provides fresh contract update after record-breaking Spurs victory

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Mo Salah was a key part of Liverpool’s victory this weekend and as his goals and assists keep coming, the calls for a new contract get louder and louder.

Speaking with Sky Sports after beating Tottenham 6-3, the 32-year-old was asked if he had any updates on a potential new deal and his response was: “No, nothing.”

Not exactly the big update we hoped for but given the headlines caused by his previous comments after beating Southampton, this is much less controversial.

There’s now just over a week until he, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold can start negotiating with foreign clubs for a move away from Anfield this summer.

It does feel like time is of the essence now to ensure that we can keep hold some of our most important players that have got us to a place of being top of the Premier League.

Mo Salah’s future remains uncertain after months of speculation

After beating Billy Liddell’s record with his second goal against Spurs, on a day when our No.11 both scored and assisted twice, there’s no sign that he’s slowing down.

Given Arne Slot’s amazing start to life as our head coach, all talk should be centred around how well the Reds are performing but instead so much conversation is being used on new contracts.

We should hope that the club would realise the urgency of getting deals sorted before the 1st of January but that doesn’t feel like it’s the case.

They are in a strong position given our standing in the league, Champions League and Carabao Cup progress and so perhaps we’re waiting for the players to budge rather than giving in to their needs.

You can watch Salah’s comments (from 2:15) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

