‘Mo screams always’: Szoboszlai reveals what Salah is really like on the pitch

Mo Salah has been in fine form this season and Dominik Szoboszlai has lifted the lid on what it’s really like to play alongside our forward.

Speaking with Stadium Astro, the Hungarian stated: “You have to know, Mo screams always your name so, even [when] he’s not free he screams your name, so you have to [pass to him]!

“You can see he does his job every game, score goals, giving assists.

“[He] helps us every time with everything, not only on the pitch, outside the pitch as well, so yeah, we are just happy to have him.”

It seems like it can be quite hard work to play alongside the Egyptian but when he keeps scoring or providing assists, you can’t argue with what he does.

Mo Salah is relentless in his pursuit of goals and assists

On a day where a quickfire second half double from our No.11 placed him above Billy Liddell in the scoring charts, his Hungarian teammate was pivotal in both finishes.

Add on the goal scored in the first 45 minutes from our No.8, the pair enjoyed a solid day at the office.

It seems that the players must be used to this relentless pursuit of success from the Egyptian King and he acts as an inspiration to so many of his peers.

The 32-year-old will no doubt now have further records in his sights, although he’s probably going to need to get that new contract sorted if he has any hope of chasing down Ian Rush.

