Shay Given uses brilliant Christmas reference in Liverpool analysis

Liverpool ran out convincing victors over Tottenham and ensured that, even with a game in hand, we’d be sitting top of the tree this Christmas.

That’s always a reason for some extra festive cheer and Shay Given got the memo with his punditry on Match of the Day 2 this weekend.

Speaking about Alexis Mac Allister’s goal that made it 2-0 to the Reds, the former goalkeeper couldn’t wait to get a pun shared with the world.

The 48-year-old said: “[Tottenham] miss out on the header, Mac Allister – not the first Mac Allister to be left alone at Christmas!”

It was of course a reference to Home Alone and the character of Kevin McCallister who was left alone by his parents during the holidays.

Alexis Mac Allister scored his first league goal under Arne Slot

It probably ended up being the most forgotten finish of the evening as our No.10 soon saw James Maddison fire a reply but given the final scoreline, we’re not losing much sleep about it.

It’s not the first time we’ve held top position in the league at this time of the year though and we certainly haven’t gone on to clinch the trophy every time we have been at the summit on the 25th of December.

However, it’s an important milestone and now we move onto ensuring that we hold our place for the opening of 2025 too.

Each small hurdle passed is one closer to being champions and given Arne Slot’s criticism of his players at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, you know that standards will be demanded to be maintained.

Fingers crossed that is the case and that this ends up being a season to remember.

You can watch Given’s Mac Allister and Home Alone reference via @BBCMOTD on X:

Can’t beat a Home Alone reference at Christmas 🤝🏻🎄 #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/CrdRLOv4hq — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 23, 2024

