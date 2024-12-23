Van Dijk fronts quadruple question after Liverpool top the tree at Christmas

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

Liverpool fans have been through this all before as we top the league and face questions of winning it all but know all too well, that this doesn’t always materialise.

Facing the media after the victory over Tottenham, Virgil van Dijk was asked whether the Reds could win every competition we’re faced with this season and said: “Are you speaking about the quadruple in this case?

“Wow, I think I’ve given answers already, many times that we don’t think [about] what’s out there in May.

“We want to be up there in May but we’ve seen how difficult that is. Other teams couldn’t do it, apart from obviously City that did it [the treble].

“But, listen, we focus about what’s next, what’s ahead of us and that’s the only thing. I’m not getting dragged into any conversation about potentially winning a trophy, or two, or three, or four.

“It’s all about being there each and every game that’s ahead of us and at the moment, that was Spurs today – a tough one, but we made a very good game and next is Leicester and that’s the only thing we have an influence on.”

It was a typically calm answer from our captain who knows as well as we do as fans that it’s very hard to win any trophy never mind two, three or four.

Virgil van Dijk played down quadruple talk for Liverpool

After watching the Reds put six past Spurs, we have proven that we’re very much in the race to win any game in front of us in this campaign.

We top the league with a game in hand, remain the only team in the Champions League with a 100% record and are in the final four of the Carabao Cup.

However, we saw from Arne Slot’s comments after victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he wasn’t fully happy with what his team did.

These high standards from the head coach and the level-headed approach of his skipper should combine to mean we can keep seeing these kind of displays and let’s see where it takes us.

The only certainty is that we’re in for an entertaining start to 2025.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

Virgil van Dijk responds to whether Liverpool can win the quadruple 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xMZzjB0Ctt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 23, 2024

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Peter Wall passes away; EOTK tribute to one of Shankly’s men