Cody Gakpo on ‘good dynamic’ he shares with Liverpool teammate he never used to play with

Liverpool are enjoying a great start to the season and it’s safe to say that Cody Gakpo is enjoying life with the club at the moment.

On the two-year anniversary of his arrival at Anfield, the Dutchman reflected on happy memories and looked ahead to what the season has to hold in an interview on liverpoolfc.com.

Speaking about playing with Luis Diaz, our No.18 said: “I think it’s good. Obviously he plays a little bit more central now but sometimes he comes to the left and I go in the middle, then we switch again.

“It has been a good dynamic and we both get in dangerous positions to score. He showed again on Sunday how dangerous he is – in the box with his head, and his second goal I think was a great run and a good finish.

“I think when we play together, the way we click together is that we go in each other’s positions and going back, trying to make our actions and getting each other in the best possible position to be dangerous.”

Under Jurgen Klopp, it was the Netherlands international who was played central but Arne Slot has viewed the Colombian as a preferred option in a central position.

Luis Diaz & Cody Gakpo never used to play together in these positions

It’s not a dynamic that we saw much with our No.7 central and his teammate on the left but in the glimpses we’ve seen in this campaign it’s been successful.

With the former Porto man scoring the first and final goal in our 6-3 win over Spurs, it was in full flow on what was a convincing victory in London.

Let’s hope this can continue in what are some big games on the horizon.

