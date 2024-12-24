David Coote makes appeal decision after unceremonious sacking following Liverpool comments

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

David Coote’s name was fired into popular culture after a video of him bad mouthing Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp was shared online.

This led to his sacking earlier this month and since then, everything has gone quiet around the man who was the biggest name in football for a short amount of time.

The Independent have provided a fresh update though and stated: ‘David Coote will not appeal against the termination of his contract by referees’ body PGMOL, the PA news agency understands.

‘Coote was sacked earlier this month after the emergence of a video in which he made derogatory remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

‘Coote had the right to appeal against the decision but PA understands the Nottinghamshire referee has decided not to.’

It seems then that the public life of the official will now end, as he searches for a new start in a different profession away from football.

David Coote will never referee Liverpool again

There’s some reason to feel sorry for a man whose career was dismantled after a video went viral but it seems there’s been other reasons for why the ultimate decision was made.

Regardless of this though, his position in the Premier League was untenable as there was no way of confirming that he didn’t have a bias against us and thus overseeing any fixture would be difficult.

The PGMOL were in a tough position and will surely offer some after care for the 42-year-old as his life has fallen apart in a matter of weeks.

Now the Nottinghamshire resident will start the process of recovering from a mistake he was stupid enough to be recorded making.

