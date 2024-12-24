‘Top of the list’ – Jamie Carragher names the player he’s ‘sure’ Liverpool will move for in January

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has named a Premier League player who he believes will be ‘top of the list’ for Arne Slot in January’s transfer window.

The Reds are flying at the moment on all fronts but further strength in depth will be required if they’re to seriously challenge in all four competitions this term.

Despite Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas currently battling it out for a starting spot at left back under their Dutch coach, former Red Carragher can see his former side making a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson next month.

“He was outstanding, he was the best player on the pitch [vs Liverpool],” Carragher told Sky Sports (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“When you are going to Anfield and you are playing against Mo Salah, possibly the best player in the Premier League this season, and you come out of it with a Man of the Match award, that shows you how highly he is thought of. I think Liverpool probably will be shopping for a left-back in January, and I’m sure he will be top of the list.”

Robertson had a game to forget against Fulham at Anfield with his early mistake resulting in a red card and his side having to play more than 75 minutes with 10-men.

Liverpool may have battled on to secure a point against the side from west London, but it was Robinson from the visitors who really was impressive on the day.

He registered two sublime assists as the game finished 2-2 and even decided to like some comments from Liverpool fans on social media urging him to join the Red half of Merseyside.

The USA international has claimed he’d leave Fulham if they were to receive an offer the club deemed acceptable but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be on our radar come January.