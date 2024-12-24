(Video) Liverpool fans will have missed what Luis Diaz did to Mo Salah after his second goal against Spurs

Liverpool ran riot in the capital on Sunday as Arne Slot’s men thrashed Spurs 6-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite standout performances from a number of those in a Red shirt, it was Mo Salah who grabbed the headlines once again with two goals and two assists against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The four goal contributions from the Egyptian King means he’s now the first player to register double figures for assists and goals in six different Premier League campaigns.

Liverpool supporters already view Salah as a living legend and it’s now clear that Luis Diaz holds the former AS Roma man in the highest regard after spotting what our No.7 did to his teammate after his second goal against Spurs which made the scoreline 5-1.

Diaz could be seen bowing down to our No.11 during the goal celebrations – something which many of the TV cameras failed to pick up on.

Salah’s contributions so far have helped us cement our spot at the top of the Premier League and long may that continue as Slot aims to pick up silverware during his debut campaign on Merseyside.

Check the video below @mo11salahh on X: